Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.71, approximately 112,760 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,082,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

