Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of LYL remained flat at $$0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98. Dragon Victory International has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

