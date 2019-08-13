Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.39

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.39 and last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 136177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.25 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.96.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $940.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.10.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.