Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst traded as high as C$26.13 and last traded at C$26.07, with a volume of 160262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.83.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on D.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.00.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Detlef Bierbaum sold 14,650 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.56, for a total value of C$345,190.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,413,467.25. Also, Director Michael Cooper bought 65,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,536,723.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,550,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$224,416,556.01. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 205,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,897.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

