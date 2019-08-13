Drexel Morgan & Co. Purchases 230 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,118,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,237,437,000 after acquiring an additional 178,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,340,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,231,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,365,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,469,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,012,000 after purchasing an additional 68,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $130.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

