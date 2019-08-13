Duke Realty Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Duke Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Duke Realty has a payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

DRE stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $213.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.46 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $254,553.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

