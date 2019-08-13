Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,007,100 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 4,414,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 26.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DLTH traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,545. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.18.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Duluth had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $114.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Duluth’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Duluth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Duluth to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

In related news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $89,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Duluth by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 3.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 63.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Duluth by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Duluth by 4,431.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

