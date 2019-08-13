Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,120 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,850,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,971,000 after acquiring an additional 128,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,948,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 510,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.43. 80,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,649. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider John L. Clare sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $627,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $5,027,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,279.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,720,938 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.