Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 target price on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

DLNG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,624. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 9,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,323 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.