Dynamic (DYN) One Day Volume Tops $12,541.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $223,370.00 and $12,541.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,889.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.21 or 0.01904265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.18 or 0.03144564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00768835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00786279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00511058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00148670 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,750,346 coins and its circulating supply is 14,750,347 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

