EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.19

EACO Corp (OTCMKTS:EACO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and traded as high as $18.40. EACO shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of -0.15.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter.

In other EACO news, CEO Glen Ceiley sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $151,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,392 shares of company stock valued at $172,585. Company insiders own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO)

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

