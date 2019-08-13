Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the bank on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

