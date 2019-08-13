Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Acquires 310,056 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 310,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $1,302,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 550,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $2,376,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 650,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $2,964,000.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 1,000,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 27,300 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $127,491.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 560,600 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $2,634,820.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 146,200 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $675,444.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 478,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $299.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 93,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 334,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 95,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

