Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 205.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

EMN stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,110. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

