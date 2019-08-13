Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.85

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and traded as high as $25.65. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 1,134 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

