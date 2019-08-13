Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) Director Joseph Lee Grant Matheson Sells 53,700 Shares

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) Director Joseph Lee Grant Matheson sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$322,237.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$651,676.02.

TSE:EFH traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.09. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.78. Echelon Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.69.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.2663934 EPS for the current year.

About Echelon Financial

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

