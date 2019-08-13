Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SATS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Echostar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

SATS stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48. Echostar has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Echostar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Echostar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $2,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,011.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Echostar by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,551,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,406,000 after buying an additional 270,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Echostar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Echostar during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Echostar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

