ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

ECN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 363,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,355. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.13 and a 1-year high of C$5.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.54.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.06%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler  Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

