Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is Robecosam AG’s 6th Largest Position

Robecosam AG trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,969 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 3.0% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned 0.13% of Ecolab worth $71,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,565,000 after buying an additional 281,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after buying an additional 79,628 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.65. 32,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,928. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.53.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $1,945,224.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,471.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,650 shares of company stock worth $18,898,540. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

