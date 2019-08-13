Eden (EDN) Market Capitalization Tops $2.29 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Eden has a market cap of $2.29 million and $2.95 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eden has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eden token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00270254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.33 or 0.01304860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00096104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

