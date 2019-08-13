Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $245,346.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00744402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002533 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,834,154 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

