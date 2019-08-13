Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.49 million. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health updated its FY19 guidance to $1.04-1.10 EPS.

NASDAQ ELAN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 103,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 516.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,607,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 618.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,559,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 88.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111,146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $341,261,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $310,058,000.

