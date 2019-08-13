Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 26.6% in July

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,668,900 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 4,998,800 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 226,304 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $22,370,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $152,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,958,440 shares of company stock valued at $166,049,106. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESTC traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $86.41. 704,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.01. Elastic has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Elastic from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

