Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Issues Earnings Results

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Shares of ELSE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. 15,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392. Electro-Sensors has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electro-Sensors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

