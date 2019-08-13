Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Cap of $41.19 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Liquid, TradeOgre and Kucoin. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $41.19 million and approximately $173,366.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1,580.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,772,253,180 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Liquid, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

