Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Lessened by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,761 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,670,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $284,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,806 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $177,732,000 after purchasing an additional 737,527 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,469,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $149,328,000 after purchasing an additional 614,455 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,420,926 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 141,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $120.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of EA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.44. 89,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,465. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $133.65.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $2,931,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $46,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,840. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

