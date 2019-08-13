Elrond (ERD) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Dcoin. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00267478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.01265599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00092856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,065,416,547 tokens. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Elrond's official website is elrond.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

