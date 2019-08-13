Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $7.61, approximately 4,833 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 68,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $847.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 122,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 90,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

