Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECPG. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 699,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 150,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. 13,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,876. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.89.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $346.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.89 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

