Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$2.70 to C$3.60 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.30. 1,132,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $453.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$2.21 and a one year high of C$3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total value of C$239,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,935.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

