Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Short Interest Update

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,800 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 1,516,600 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Endologix stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.37. Endologix has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 60.32% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Endologix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 509,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Endologix by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 166,409 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Endologix by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Endologix by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 237,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Endologix by 880.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 496,113 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Endologix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

