Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Director Buys C$27,300.00 in Stock

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Director Michael Weill purchased 2,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,600.

EFX stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 427,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,880. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.55. Enerflex Ltd has a 52-week low of C$13.45 and a 52-week high of C$20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$23.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

