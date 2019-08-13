Enghouse Systems Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of ENGH traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.68. 20,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,835. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of C$30.97 and a one year high of C$43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENGH shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.50 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

