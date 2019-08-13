Enservco (ENSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter.

ENSV stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

