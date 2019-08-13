eosDAC Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One eosDAC token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX, Gate.io and Bibox. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $26,855.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bibox, OTCBTC, Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

