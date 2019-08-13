EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Update

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 991,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.61. 327,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,534. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $104.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $4,217,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,300,647.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.80, for a total value of $589,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,189 shares of company stock worth $63,001,372. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

