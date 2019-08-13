Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,113,100 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 2,455,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 467,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,598,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,659,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 11.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,280,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,212,000 after purchasing an additional 455,196 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE:EQC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,023. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 86.78 and a quick ratio of 86.78. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $34.51.

Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

