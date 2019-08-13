Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.67

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.67 and last traded at $132.53, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.613 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.31%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 82,159 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $745,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 37.8% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 64.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

