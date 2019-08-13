Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Essentia has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and BitForex. Essentia has a market cap of $714,586.00 and $52,225.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Essentia

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,418,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, CoinBene, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

