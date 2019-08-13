Ether Kingdoms Token Price Hits $0.0062 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $38,419.00 and approximately $19,586.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.04364661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000960 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,198,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

