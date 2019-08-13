ETHLend 1-Day Volume Tops $158,164.00 (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. ETHLend has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETHLend has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One ETHLend token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00266015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.01251376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020747 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BiteBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

