Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) Trading Down 8.2%

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) shares were down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.39, approximately 2,260,731 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 1,015,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Eve & Co Inc from C$1.13 to C$1.08 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of $105.26 million and a PE ratio of -10.68.

Eve & Co Inc Company Profile (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It focuses on the distribution of recreational cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

