Evedo (EVED) Price Down 41% Over Last Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $67,154.00 and $16,099.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.61 or 0.04242660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001009 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,214,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

