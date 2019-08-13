Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.41), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,259. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $490.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.52. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

In other Evolus news, Director Simone Blank purchased 628,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,099,318.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Gill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,931,327 shares of company stock valued at $37,157,482. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 50.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 97.1% during the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 98,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

