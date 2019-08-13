Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EVOL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. Evolving Systems has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.65.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 56.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.44% of Evolving Systems worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

