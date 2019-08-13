EXMR (EXMR) Market Cap Reaches $91,820.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 42.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, EXMR has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. EXMR has a market capitalization of $91,820.00 and $117.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002446 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,754,449 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

