eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of EXPI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 133,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,738. The company has a market capitalization of $566.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 4.30. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.75 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan M. Goldman sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $86,246.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,546 shares of company stock worth $4,931,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in eXp World by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in eXp World by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

