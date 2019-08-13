Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,295,000 after purchasing an additional 90,623 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,463,000 after purchasing an additional 76,282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,784,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,708,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,479,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $299.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.59.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.