Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) Issues Earnings Results

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. Famous Dave’s of America had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of Famous Dave’s of America stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,507. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Famous Dave’s of America has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Famous Dave’s of America stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Famous Dave’s of America at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Famous Dave’s of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Famous Dave’s of America

Famous Dave's of America, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

