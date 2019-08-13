Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.0179

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Fantom has a market cap of $32.51 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, DDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Fantom has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00270310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.99 or 0.01308954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00095775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bibox, Bgogo, Bilaxy, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

